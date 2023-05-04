HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

20-year imprisonment for impregnating neice

May 04, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 39-year-old man found guilty of impregnating his 15-year-old neice was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment by the Special POCSO Court here on Thursday.

Damodaran had sexually assaulted the girl after taking her under his care during the course of medical treatment of his brother for illness.

Damodaran was also given a separate two year sentence under Section 506 (1) for having indulged in criminal intimidation, and was directed to pay fine of ₹10,000.

Detained under Goondas Act

An accused in a murder case in Vadavalli limits was detained under Goondas Act. Madhanraj (33) was jailed for murdering Jeganraj of the same area.

The detention follows District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati’s approval of recommendation by the Superintendent of Police Badrinarayanan.

===

Arrested for sale of banned lottery tickets

A 63-year-old man was arrested for selling banned lottery tickets at Madukkarai on Thursday. During patrol, a police team found Vishwanathan in possession of 480 banned lottery tickets, and had him remanded in judicial custody.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.