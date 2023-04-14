20 urban health and wellness centres ready for inauguration in Erode

April 14, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - ERODE

Twenty urban health and wellness centres that have been established to provide medical service to the local people are ready for inauguration in the Corporation limits.

The city’s population is over five lakh and 10 Urban Primary Health Centres (UPHCs) functioning on Gandhiji Road, B.P. Agraharam, Nethaji Road, Karungalpalayam, Surampatti, Agathiyar Street, Veerappanchatiram, Periyasemur, Suriyampalayam and Rajajipuram serve the residents. With an increase in population and to serve people effectively, 20 centres were sanctioned for the Corporation at ₹5 crore.

The works began in March 2022 and were completed recently. The centres were established on Cauvery Road (ward 36), at Marapalam (ward 42), Vairapalayam (ward 14), Annai Sathya Nagar (ward 15), Thanigai Nagar (ward 55), Anna Nagar (ward 51), Cauvery Road (ward 40), Periya Mariamman Kovil Street (ward 39), V.I.P. Nagar (ward 15), Kollampalayam VOC Street (ward 59), Bharathi Nagar (ward 57), Kurinji Nagar (ward 9), Manickampalayam (ward 11), Sathya Nagar (ward 23), Thiru.Vee.Ka Street (ward 47), Muthampalayam Phase 2 (ward 50), Gnanapuram (ward 6), Indhirapuram (ward 3), Ellapalayam (ward 5) and Municipal Colony (ward 28).

Each centre will have a doctor, a staff nurse, a health inspector and a support staff member and the centre will function from 8 a.m. to noon and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Infant immunisation, treatment for fever, cold and cough and other minor ailments will be undertaken at these centres.

Officials said the centres were expected to be inaugurated soon by the Chief Minister through video conference.