20 teams participate in canoe competition

Twenty teams from various institutes from across the country participated in the concrete canoe competition held at a pond located near Bannari Amman Institute of Technology at Sathyamangalam here.

The institute in association with the American Society for Civil Engineers, organised the ASCE Indian Region Student Conference 2020 from March 3 to 6 during which the competition was held. The competition for civil engineering students was an opportunity to gain hands-on experience and leadership skills by working with concrete mix designs and project management as the event challenged the student’s knowledge, creativity and stamina. The canoes, made up of concrete that were very strong, sustainable and never affected by pressure and wind, and based on factors like dynamic, pressure, dropping capacity, travelling capacity and weight the students’ canoe were ranked.

Organisers said that the competition had four categories and the concrete canoe were tested during a race.

Skilled teams would be chosen for the International Concrete Canoe Competition to be organised by the ASCE in the United States.