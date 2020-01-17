20 special educators take part in training programme

As many as 20 special educators under the Inclusive Education for Disabled at Secondary Stage (IEDSS) participated in a training programme held at CCMA Government Girls Higher Secondary School here recently.

The three-day training programme was organised by Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA).

On the first day, 20 out of 22 special educators from educational blocks across Coimbatore district participated, an SSA official said.

Children with special needs

The special educators focused on children with special needs (CWSN) studying in government, corporation, municipality, Adi Dravidar Welfare and government-aided schools.

“These special instructors handle Classes IX to XII,” the official said, where they would aid the differently abled students to get scholarships, differently abled ID cards and medical aid.

There are 656 differently abled students studying Classes IX to XII across the district, according to the official.

One of the special educators, who attended the programme, said that this year marks the first time where the training programme for the special educators were being held district-wise. “This is an opportunity to update ourselves,” he said.

The subjects discussed on the first day included the types of learning disabilities students face such as dyslexia (difficulty with reading), dysgraphia, (difficulty with writing) and dyscalculia (difficulty with arithmetic calculations), the special educator said.