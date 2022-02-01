20 sovereigns, cash stolen from house

COIMBATORE

01 February 2022 21:38 IST

A total of 20 sovereigns of jewellery and ₹20,000 were stolen from a house at Vellalore on Monday afternoon.

The police said the theft took place at the residence of S. Ravichandran on Mehar Ai Street at Indira Nagar, Vellalore.

According to the police, Mr. Ravichandran works as a foreman in an engineering company. He left the house for work on Monday morning and his wife and daughter-in-law went to a relative’s house around 1 p.m.

The two women returned at 3.30 p.m. and found that the front door was broken open. When checked inside, they found that 20 sovereigns of jewellery, 70 g of silver and ₹20,000 were stolen.

The Podanur police registered a case and are investigating.