20 shops sealed across the Nilgiris for using banned plastic products

The Hindu Bureau UDHAGAMANDALAM
October 31, 2022 18:35 IST

Udhagamandalam muncipal officials on Monday raided several places in the town and sealed shops for having banned plastic covers and water bottles. | Photo Credit: M. SATHYAMOORTHY

Around 20 shops were sealed across the Nilgiris since Saturday as the district administration, with the help of the Revenue Department, local municipalities and town panchayats, as well as the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) launched a clampdown on the use of single use plastics.

In a statement, the district administration stated that plastic bags, cups, tumblers, spoons, plastic-coated plates and flags were among 19 banned plastic items in the Nilgiris. According to officials, nine shops were sealed in Gudalur, Pandalur, Udhagamandalam and Coonoor on Saturday, while eight shops were sealed on Sunday. Fines amounting to ₹2.56 lakh were imposed on businesses that were found using banned plastic items for packaging and sale.

On Monday, the Udhagamandalam Municipality sealed a resort and a meat shop in the Udhagamandalam Municipal Market. M. Gandhiraj, Municipal Commissioner, said the resort was found to be using plastic bottles and bags on their premises. The resort was among 12 that were inspected by the municipality, he added.

Officials said that a vehicle selling foodstuffs packaged in banned plastic items was seized in Udhagamandalam on Sunday.

