20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Coimbatore district

A total of 20 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Sunday. The Health Department said that five persons recovered from the disease and the district had 71 active cases on Sunday. The district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 2 % on Saturday when 12 persons tested positive. Tiruppur district reported one new case on Sunday. One person recovered from the disease and the district had one active case. The district’s TPR stood at 0.9 % on Saturday when one case was reported.