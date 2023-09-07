HamberMenu
20 injured in bus-lorry collision in Salem

September 07, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Twenty people sustained injuries after a private bus collided with a truck on Thursday.

The bus carrying more than 50 passengers was headed to Kallakurchi from Salem when the accident occurred near Periya Krishnapuram on the Salem-Chennai national highway..

In the impact, 20 passengers sustained injuries and were rescued by local residents and admitted to Vazhapadi Government Hospital. They were later referred to Salem Government Hospital. Due to the accident, traffic was hit for 30 minutes. The Vazhapadi police registered a case and are investigating.

