More than 20 passengers were injured when a government bus overturned near Kodiyur in Palacode on Tuesday. The accident occurred on the Hosur-Dharmapuri National Highway.

According to local sources, the TNSTC bus was on its way from Hosur to Dharmapuri when the driver applied the brakes to avoid a collision with another bus ahead. However, the bus skidded off the road and overturned. The injured passengers were quickly rescued and rushed to the government hospital in Palacode for treatment.

