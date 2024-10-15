GIFT a SubscriptionGift
20 injured as bus overturns in Dharmapuri

Published - October 15, 2024 07:12 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

More than 20 passengers were injured when a government bus overturned near Kodiyur in Palacode on Tuesday. The accident occurred on the Hosur-Dharmapuri National Highway.

According to local sources, the TNSTC bus was on its way from Hosur to Dharmapuri when the driver applied the brakes to avoid a collision with another bus ahead. However, the bus skidded off the road and overturned. The injured passengers were quickly rescued and rushed to the government hospital in Palacode for treatment.

Published - October 15, 2024 07:12 pm IST

