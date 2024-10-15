20 injured as bus overturns in Dharmapuri

More than 20 passengers were injured when a government bus overturned near Kodiyur in Palacode on Tuesday. The accident occurred on the Hosur-Dharmapuri National Highway.

According to local sources, the TNSTC bus was on its way from Hosur to Dharmapuri when the driver applied the brakes to avoid a collision with another bus ahead. However, the bus skidded off the road and overturned. The injured passengers were quickly rescued and rushed to the government hospital in Palacode for treatment.