20 injured as bus falls into gorge near Bargur hills in Erode

Staff Reporter
September 07, 2022 18:16 IST

The TNSTC bus that plunged into a roadside gorge near Maniyachi Pallam on Bargur hills in Erode on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As many as 20 passengers were injured when the TNSTC bus in which they were travelling in plunged into a 15-feet deep roadside gorge near Maniyachi Pallam on Bargur hills in the district here on Wednesday.

The accident took place at 3.30 p.m. on Thamaraikarai – Kongadai road when the driver Venkudusamy, 35, was negotiating a turn and noticed a two-wheeler coming in the opposite direction. The driver, in order not to hit the two-wheeler, turned the vehicle to the left and lost control of the vehicle.

In the impact, the bus skidded off the road and plunged into the gorge. Road users and villagers rescued the passengers. The injured were taken to the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai.

The bus with 53 passengers was on its way from Anthiyur to Kongadai when the accident occurred. Police said due to incessant rain, the road was slippery.

