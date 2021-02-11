COIMBATORE

11 February 2021 00:01 IST

Coimbatore Lorry Owners Association on Wednesday announced 20% hike in lorry rental charges.

A statement issued by the association president N. Murugesan and secretary S. Venkatesh said that the rental charges were increased by 20% due to the increase in the price of diesel. It said that logistics enterprises and lorry owners have been seeing steady decline in their revenue for more than six months due to the fuel price hike. The association sought the support of industries and the public for the hike in the rental charges.

