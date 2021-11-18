20 held for marrying minor girls

In a special drive conducted by the Namakkal District Police, 20 persons were arrested in 24 hours for marrying minor girls in the district.

Superintendent of Police Saroj Kumar Thakur said stern action would be taken against the families and relatives who conducted the marriages.

Special drive

Mr. Thakur said a special drive was conducted and Deputy Superintendents of Police were advised to take action in this regard.

According to the police, nine persons were arrested from Namakkal sub-division, three persons in Tiruchengode sub-division, and eight persons from Velur sub-division.

Cases had been registered under Prohibition of Child Marriage Act and POCSO Act against the accused and they were remanded.

Mr. Thakur added they were on the lookout for 10 other accused with similar charges.

Cases registered

He said marriages were conducted to 20 minor girls aged between 13 and 17 years.

Mr. Thakur advised the public to inform about child marriages through phone numbers Childline -1098, Police -100, Namakkal Police Control Room - 94981 81216, District Special Branch Office - 94981 01020, 04286 – 280500.