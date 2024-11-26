20 granite polishing units functioning in Talavadi hills for 12 years without permission

In violation of all norms, 20 granite cutting and polishing units in Mallanguli panchayat, Talavadi taluk, have been operating without permission or the mandatory registration and licenses for the past 12 years. No government department has inspected these illegal units or taken action in all these years.

These units are located in Mallanguli and Mettalvadi villages, along the Jerahalli Forest Range of the Hasanur Division in the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), near the Karnataka border. Rough granite blocks mined from quarries in Karnataka are transported illegally by lorries through Arulavadi village to reach the units, where the granite is polished before being transported for sale.

Replies received under the Right to Information (RTI) Act by activist Shuail Ahmed of Talavadi revealed that none of the units had obtained permission to operate. A unit must obtain clearance from the Hill Area Conservation Authority (HACA) through the Directorate of Town and Country Planning, Erode, a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Forest Department for operating near an Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) and a Consent to Operate (CTO) permit from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) in Perundurai. Additionally, the units must register and obtain a licence to operate, as mandated under the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Illegal Mining, Transportation, and Storage of Minerals and Mineral Dealers Rules, 2011. “The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (Tangedco) has provided power connection to these units, which are operating in violation of all norms,” said the activist.

Following multiple complaints, the TNPCB conducted a personal hearing with representatives from the granite cutting and polishing units at its office on August 21, 2024, chaired by the District Environmental Engineer (DEE). The DEE informed the representatives that complaints had been received regarding their operation without valid consent and instructed them to obtain HACA clearance and the CTO. He warned them of possible action if they continued operating without the necessary clearances.

The representatives argued that the units provided livelihoods for hundreds of families in the taluk and claimed they were in the process of obtaining HACA clearance. However, they stated that the process was lengthy and required more time, urging that no action should be taken against them until then.

Mr. Shuail Ahmed emphasised that the functioning of these illegal units had not been monitored by any government departments so far and urged the district administration to focus on the issue. “There is no monitoring in the State border with Karnataka near Arulavadi, and vigilance should be maintained,” he stressed.

V. Swaminathan, District Environmental Engineer, told The Hindu that one unit had obtained HACA clearance, while the other units were in the process of obtaining the necessary clearance.

