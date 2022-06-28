20 fresh COVID-19 cases in Salem
Salem district reported 20 new COVID-19 cases while Namakkal reported nine new cases on Tuesday.
As per the bulletin issued by the Health department, there are 101 active cases in Salem district and 37 active cases in Namakkal.
