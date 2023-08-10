ADVERTISEMENT

20-feet tall Thiruvalluvar statue installed at Kurichi tank in Coimbatore

August 10, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvalluvar statue at the Kurichi Lake in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

As part of enhancing tourism at Kurichi tank under the Smart City Mission, the Coimbatore Corporation has installed a 20-feet tall steel statue of the renowned Tamil poet-philosopher Thiruvalluvar.

The sculpture, designed with 1,330 letters of the Tamil language, as a way of denoting the 1,330 Kurals (couplets) written by the poet, is expected to be a major attraction and a popular spot for taking selfies, according to sources in the civic body. The first Thirukkural by Thiruvalluvar — ‘Agara mudhala eluthellam aadhibagavaan muthatre ulagu’ — is written on the platform holding the statue.

“The letters have been repeated as the Tamil language has 247 alphabets. It is 15-ft wide and 20-ft long. The structure is hollow and is made of three tonnes of steel. The statue is located in the middle of the 335-acre lake, and the existing staircase has been replaced by a deck supported by stilts to provide access to the statue,” sources added.

Since the deck and the structure on which the statue is placed are not solid and water flow will not be disrupted, the retention area will be increased to reduce displacement, sources said.

As part of the Mission, the Kurichi tank is undergoing a facelift for ₹52.16 crore. The inauguration of the statue will take place after the completion of an approach road and landscaping and tree-planting work on the water body’s banks that is currently underway, sources said.

