20 family members of Tablighi participants test positive

Twenty family members of the 91 persons, who attended the Tablighi Jamaat meet had tested positive for COVID-19, said sources.

Soon after the district administration completed the process of identifying the 91 persons who had returned to the district after attending the religious meet, it began taking to hospitals those who had tested positive.

The administration placed under quarantine those who had tested negative. Now, the administration had began testing for COVID-19 the family members of the 91 persons. So far, it had tested around 90 persons and of those it had found 20 positive. The administration was yet to test the remaining family members, expected to be over 220. The administration expected the test results of a few more persons, including over 20 from within the city limits, to be declared and if they too tested positive the number of positive cases in the district would go up.

The sources also said that the administration was on Friday engaged in the process of collecting samples from the families of those Tablighi conference participants who were from Anamalai in the district.

The administration had identified the participants were residents of Mettupalayam, Annur, Coimbatore, Anamalai and a few other pockets in the city. It had taken them to the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital and Government Hospitals in Mettupalayam, Annur and Pollachi.