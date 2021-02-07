20 COVID-19 cases in Erode

Erode

07 February 2021 00:28 IST

Erode reported 20 new COVID-19 cases, taking the district’s tally to 14,487. While 20 persons were discharged, 173 persons continue to be under treatment.

Salem reported seven cases, taking the district’s tally to 32,486. While 17 persons were discharged, 104 persons are under treatment. Namakkal saw one case, taking the district’s tally to 11,678. Five persons were discharged, while 76 persons are under treatment. Krishnagiri saw one new case and six persons were discharged. The district’s tally stood at 8,089. Dharmapuri reported two cases and two persons were discharged, the overall tally being 6,600.

