20 containment spots in Erode district

20 January 2022 17:36 IST

ERODE The district administration has earmarked 20 spots containment areas as on Thursday.

Containment zones in each areas were one spot in Corporation limits – Sathy Main Road, two in Bhavanisagar – Thirumoorthy Nagar and Erangattur, three in Chennimalai – Cholan Street, Ariyakattuvalasu and Perundurai RS Housing Unit, three in Gobichettipalayam – Vasthu Nagar, Thulasi Nagar and Bommanaickenpalayam and 11 spots in Modakkurichi – Venkateswara Nagar, Cheran Nagar in Nanjai Uthukuli, Kamaraj Nagar in Lakkapuram, Nachi Valasu and Lakkapuram in Arachalur, Erappampalayam in Avalpoondurai, Kariyakavundavalasu and Sethur Garden in Modakkurichi, Bricks company in Poondurai, Semur and Anna Street in Najappa Goundan Pudur.

Health officials said that 74 families were in these areas and all necessary support, including monitoring by health teams, were provided.

