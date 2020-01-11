20% cardholders get Pongal gift

Nearly twenty per cent of the 9.70 lakh eligible public distribution system (ration) cardholders have thus far received the State Government’s Pongal gift.

As of Thursday evening, the administration had distributed the gift to 1.84 eligible cardholders, said A. Palanisamy, Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Coimbatore. Only those cardholders, who were eligible for rice (rice card), were eligible for the gift.

The government had announced distribution of a kg of raw rice, equal quantity of sugar, 20 gm cashew nuts, like quantity of dried grapes, five gm cardamom, sugarcane stump measuring two feet and ₹ 1,000 to each of the eligible cardholders.

The cost of the gift for each cardholder worked out to ₹ 1,135 and for the district, ₹ 112 crore. The administration distributed the gift through 1,401 fair price shops, run by various departments or groups.

It had instructed the shop managers to distribute the gift to not fewer than 250 cardholders a day so that they completed the task by January 12. And, for the cardholders who could not get the gift by January 12, the managers would disburse the gift the next day, Mr. Palanisamy added.

Tiruppur

As many as 41.35% of rice cardholders were given the Pongal gift hampers in Tiruppur district on Thursday, according to civil supplies officials.

M. Murugan, District Supply Officer of the Civil Supplies Department, said that 7,21,056 cardholders throughout the district would get the Pongal gift hampers. “We expect to distribute the Pongal gifts to all the cardholders by Saturday,” he said.

According to district administration officials, the total worth of the gift hampers to be distributed in fair price shops across Tiruppur district will be over ₹ 96.02 crore. On Thursday, District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan presented the Pongal gift hampers along with free dhotis and saris in two fair price shops at Kumaranandapuram and Thennampalayam, the officials said.