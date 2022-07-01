20 candidates in fray for casual elections in Erode district

A total of 20 candidates are contesting for the posts of five village panchayat ward members and two town panchayat ward members for which casual elections will be conducted on July 9.

The casual elections for the posts of 14 village panchayat ward members and two town panchayat ward members were announced for which nominations were accepted from June 20 to 27.

A total of 31 nominations were received for local bodies of which one nomination was rejected, while seven were withdrawn. Nine candidates were declared as elected unopposed and election was scheduled to be held for the wards in Singampettai, Periya Puliyur, Thoppampalayam, Kottu Pullampalayam and 46 Pudur. A total of 14 candidates are constesting.

In election to Athani and Ammapet town panchayats, a total of 11 nominations were received of which one was rejected. While four nominations were withdrawn, six contestants were in fray. Polling would take place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 9 and votes would be counted on July 12.

