20 brands, products launched at StartupTN’S third edition in Erode

As many as 20 startup brands and products were launched during the third edition of StartupTN BrandLabs and StartupTN LaunchPad here on Saturday.

At a programme organised by Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission (TANSIM), Vivek Nambisan, Managing Director, Nambisan’s Dairy Private Limited, launched the brands and products in the presence of T. Kumaravel, Chairman, CII Young Indians, Erode Chapter, S.D. Chandrasekar, Secretary and Correspondent, Vellalar Institutions, M. Yuvaraja and P. Sivakumar and S. Dinesh Kumar, both Associate vice presidents from StartupTN.

Mr. Vivek Nambisan called upon young entrepreneurs to come up with innovative ideas and create brands and products and widen their market globally. Narrating the challenges he faced after becoming an entrepreneur, he called upon the youths not to give up and learn lessons from failures. “Never give up and convert failures into success,” he said and added that success was only a part of the journey that should be continued.

Mr. Sivakumar asked the innovators to come up with products for the agriculture sector – mechanical palmyra climber, integrated cassava harvester, soil and product testing equipment in farm lands and technology to increase the shelf life of vegetables. “One can come up with ideas and can receive grants upto ₹10 lakh for developing it as product,” he added.

Seven startup community circles, each with 20 to 30 members, were launched on the occasion. They were Kolli Hills Circle, South Erode Circle, ESEC Circle, VCW Circle, PEC Circle, JKKN Circle and Gobi Arts Circle. “The objective is to spread the art of innovation and entrepreneurship among students and create success stories within the community,” said Mr. Dinesh Kumar.

A panel discussion on ‘Strategies for Brand Positioning’ was held that was moderated by Mr. Kumaravel in which Deepa Muthukumarasamy, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Some More Foods Private Limited, Ramamoorthy Sundaram, Managing Partner, RGS Feeds and Mahalingam, Managing Director, Devas Organic Products Private Limited, were the panelists.

Sakthivel, Project Lead, Erode Regional Hub, StartupTN, and entrepreneurs were present.