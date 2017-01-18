20 air monitoring devices to be installed

Following a month-long trial-run, the Coimbatore Corporation has decided to fix air quality monitoring devices at 20 places.

According to sources, the corporation had first installed the device near the Ukkadam Big Tank and at Hopes College Junction.

The device would monitor air quality, temperature, relative humidity, noise pollution and a few other parameters.

To study the air quality, the device read the carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, nitrogen dioxide and a few other gas levels.

It would then transmit the data through SIM card to a server where the data would get stored.

The corporation would access the data as and when it wanted.

The device would also alert if the pollutant level exceeded the permissible limit.

The sources said that the device was from a participant of a Smart Cities competition the corporation had conducted. It then fixed the device at the two aforementioned locations to study its functioning.

Senior State Government officials who had visited the city a few days ago to participate in the Smart Cities meeting had visited the spot to study the device’s working. Following their green signal, the corporation had planned to install the device at 20 locations. Though the corporation was yet to decide on the locations, they would all be in the wards where the corporation would take up the area based development component, the sources added.