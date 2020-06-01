Coimbatore

2 arrested for poaching wild boar

The Periyanaickenpalayam police arrested two persons who were apprehended by the Forest Department with crude explosives used for hunting wild animals and three live bullets on Saturday.

Palanisamy (50) and Vadivelan (38), both hailing from Selvapuram near Coimbatore, were arrested by the police late on Saturday.

Double barrel rifle

They were apprehended by a Forest Department team earlier on the day with the meat of wild boar, three bullets that are suited for use in double barrel rifle, six country made crude explosive called ‘avittukai’ and two pots of fermented wash which is distilled to make arrack. District Forest Officer D. Venkatesh said that a case was registered by the Forest Department against the duo for poaching.

A fine of ₹ 5,000 each was imposed on them.

The two men were handed over to the Periyanaickenpalayam police as they possessed live bullets, crude explosives and fermented wash.

The police and Forest Department could not trace a rifle from them.

Salem Staff Reporter adds

In another incident, the district forest department fined a farmer for hunting spotted deer near Attur for its meat.

According to forest department officials, they found that the farmer K. Manikam hunted a spotted deer with country gun and was found slaughtering it. On investigation, officials found that Manikam had hunted the animal for organising a feast for his relatives as part of his daughter’s wedding which was held recently.

District Forest Officer R. Murugan said that a fine of ₹50,000 was imposed on the offender and about 40 kg. of meat was seized.

