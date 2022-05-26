19th edition of Intec from June 2 to 6 in Coimbatore

May 26, 2022 19:47 IST

Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (CODISSIA) will organise here from June 2 to 6 the 19th edition of Intec.

R. Ramachandran, the event chairman, and M.V. Ramesh Babu, president of CODISSIA, told presspersons here on Thursday that the International Machine Tools and Industrial Trade Fair will see more than 400 exhibitors from India and abroad.

With more than 50,000 business visitors expected, the industrial exhibition is looking at business worth ₹800 crore to be generated at the fair.

Business visitors will be able to see machinery demonstration and have B to B meetings.

Spread over 25,000 sq.mt at CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex, the exhibition will be open for business visitors from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and for others from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on all the five days.

Overseas participants are from 15 countries and those from India include companies based out of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, etc.

The fair will also have MSME participants and NSIC and SIDBI are taking part to extend financial support to the MSMEs.

Satyakam Arya, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, Chennai, will be the chief guest at the inauguration function on June 2. P. Udayakumar, Director (Planning & Marketing) of NSIC will be the guest of honour.