1989 Assembly ruckus: K.P.Munusamy slams Su.Thirunavukkarasar

August 16, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Deputy general secretary of the AIADMK K.P. Munusamy on Wednesday slammed Congress leader Su.Thirunavukkarasar for his statement denying the attack in the Assembly on Jayalalithaa when she was Leader of Opposition in 1989.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of a torchlight rally by the AIADMK, Mr. Munusamy wondered “about the lack of gratitude” on part of the Congress leader, “who was given his political identity by (AIADMK leader ) MGR.”

According to Mr. Munusamy, given that Mr. Thirunavukkarasar gave an interview on the attack in the Assembly, the day after it had happened holding the DMK responsible, somehow he has shifted his truth now. “What can one expect of a person, who has no party loyalties or permanent political affiliations nor a permanent mentor of a leader,” Mr.Munusamy said.

Mr Thirunavukkarasar, who was on the fateful day seated next to Jayalalithaa, had recently said while there was pandemonium in the House and paper bundles and a few microphones hurled, there was no truth in the claim that either then Chief Minister M Karunanidhi or Jayalalithaa was physically attacked. He had said Jayalalithaa’s hair was disheveled after paper bundles were hurled and fell on her head.

In 1989, it was alleged that a senior DMK leader had pulled Jayalalithaa’s sari in the melee.

Responding to a query on the festering conflict over the inter-State river water sharing of Cauvery waters, Mr. Munusamy claimed, “the Chief Minister (M. K. Stalin) instead of writing letters should have threatened abstaining from opposition meet, if the Karnataka government did not cooperate. Instead, he participated in the meet for political expediency,” the AIADMK leader alleged.

On the emergence of posters against the AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami ahead of the party conference in Madurai forbidding him entry in some parts by the faction claiming loyalty to O. Panneerselvam, Mr. Munusamy said, it was only an indication of Mr.Palaniswami’s growing stature as a leader.