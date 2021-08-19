198 new cases in Coimbatore

A total of 198 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Thursday.

The district had 2,303 active cases of the disease and 246 persons recovered.

The Health Department said that five more persons from Coimbatore died of COVID-19, taking the death toll in the district to 2,232.

Tiruppur district reported 86 new cases. A total of 92 persons recovered from the disease. The district had 889 active cases.

Tiruppur district’s death toll increased to 903 after three more persons died of COVID-19.

In the Nilgiris, 31 persons tested positive.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 31,374. The number of deaths stood at 190, while 449 persons are undergoing treatment.