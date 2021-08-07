198 cases in Erode district

Erode district reported 198 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday taking the total number of cases to 94,879. While 138 persons were discharged, 1,718 continue to be under treatment. One person died raising the toll to 638.

A total of 91 positive cases were reported in Salem. According to health officials, all cases were indigenous and 32 cases were reported in Salem Corporation limits.

As per bulletin, five deaths were reported in Salem.

In Namakkal, 55 cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous.

In Krishnagiri, 27 indigenous cases were reported and in Dharmapuri, 24 new cases were reported. A 45-year-old woman patient succumbed to the disease in Dharmapuri.