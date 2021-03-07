1971 India -Pakistan war victory flame reaches Coimbatore

As part of the ongoing celebration of the golden jubilee of the country’s victory in the 1971 India- Pakistan war, a victory flame reached Coimbatore on Saturday.

Colonel Piyush S. Katal, Station Commander, Coimbatore, received the victory flame from a team of defence personnel on the campus of 110 Infantry Battalion at Red Fields. The military station, Coimbatore, (Army, Navy and Air Force), have arranged various programmes during the tour of the victory flame in the district.

On March 8 and 9, the victory flame will be taken to the Madras Regimental Centre, Wellington.

On March 10, a commemoration event will be held at PSG Institute of Medical Science and Research where 150 war veterans of 1971 from Coimbatore, Erode, Tiruppur and Udhagamandalam will be felicitated.

This will be followed by victory flame functions at the Air Force Administrative College, Red Fields, on March 11, at Government Arts College Coimbatore on March 12 and INS Agrani on March 13.

A Swarnim Vijay Varsh mini marathon will be held at Race Course on March 14 which will be flagged off by Coimbatore District Collector and military officers.

This will be followed by the tour of the flame to the 191 Field Regiment, Madukkarai, on March 15.

On March 16, the departure of victory flame will be held at 110 Infantry Battalion at Red Fields after which it will be taken to the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala.