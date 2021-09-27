196 new cases in Coimbatore

A total of 196 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Sunday.

The Health Department said that 216 persons recovered from the disease and the district had 2,074 active cases on Sunday.

A 68-year-old woman died of COVID-19 in the district on Friday, taking the official death toll to 2,330.

Coimbatore district’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 1.8 % on Saturday when it reported 198 cases out of the 11,259 swab samples subjected to tests.

Tiruppur district reported 86 new cases. The district had 944 active cases and 96 persons recovered on Sunday.

The district had a test positivity rate of 1.7 % on Saturday when it reported 91 new cases of COVID-19.

In the Nilgiris, 38 persons test positive.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 32,603. The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the district stood at 198 on Sunday while 348 persons are undergoing treatment.