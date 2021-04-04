1.96 lakh people receive COVID-19 vaccination in Salem

As many as 1.96 lakh people have received COVID-19 vaccination in the district.

According to health officials, vaccination for COVID-19 is being carried out at 281 centres in the district including government and private facilities and both Covishield and Covaxin are administered.

Until Friday, 1,79,068 people have received Covishield, including 18,481 persons who have received the second dose.

As many as 17,546 have received Covaxin and 247 persons have received the second dose.

Health officials said that on an average, 6,000 persons were vaccinated on a day in the district and they had intensified vaccination as part of COVID-19 containment measures. With allowing vaccination for persons aged 45 years and above, the number of beneficiaries was expected to increase in upcoming days.