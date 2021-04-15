195 new cases in Salem

As many as 195 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Salem on Thursday, the highest in recent times.

According to officials, all cases were indigenous and 110 cases were reported in the Corporation limits.

Two persons aged 51 and 52 died of the disease.

In Namakkal, 96 cases were reported. Twelve patients returned from Rajasthan, Karnataka, Erode, Chennai, Salem, and Tiruchi.

Erode district reported 144 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 16,437. While 30 persons were discharged, 820 persons continue to be under treatment. One person died, taking the toll to 152.

Krishnagiri reported 162 fresh cases, and 22 recoveries.

The total number of cases stood at 914 cases as of Thursday. A total of 9,649 cases were reported.

Dharmapuri reported 83 fresh cases, and 25 persons were discharged. The total number of cases was 527. As of date, a total 7,372 cases were reported in the district.