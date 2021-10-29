193 petitions received during farmers’ grievances meeting

KRISHNAGIRI

29 October 2021 23:50 IST

The monthly farmers’ grievances meeting was held here at the Collectorate after a hiatus of over 19 months on Friday.

The meetings that were stopped due to the pandemic, however, resumed virtually. Now, with the vaccination camps under way and resumption of normalcy albeit with caution, farmers for the first time in months arrived here to submit their petitions to Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy.

Advertising

Advertising

A total of 193 petitions were received by the administration for resolution by the various line departments.

Further, the Collector sought a report on the action taken on the 171 petitions that were given by the farmers at the previous meetings.

The petitions included demands for the desilting of lakes, removal of weeds and encroachments in the water bodies, fertilizer subsidy, agricultural inputs subsidy, cooperative society credit, demands for localised irrigation schemes, status of check dam projects, hostile human-animal interactions on farmlands, road works, electricity, change of pattas etc.

Earlier, a farmer, who had alleged that he had been alienated from his land by his own sons, approached the Collector seeking his intervention. The petition was forwarded for further action.

District Revenue Officer S. Rajeshwari and District Forest Officer K. Kathikeyani were among the officials present.