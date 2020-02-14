19.25 lakh voters in Erode district

As per the final electoral roll released here on Friday, there are 19,25,940 electors in the eight Assembly constituencies in the district.

Collector C. Kathiravan released the list that was received by District Revenue Officer S. Kavitha in the presence of representatives of recognised political parties.

According to the draft roll released on December 23, 2019, there were 18,89,349 voters in the district. Special camps were conducted in the district from December 23 to January 22 during which 42,920 new electors were included while 6,601 names were deleted. Those in the final list include, 9,41,119 men, 9,84,395 women, 94 transgenders and 272 service electors.

Electors in each constituency include Erode East - 2,23,034, Erode West – 2,81,914, Modakurichi – 2,35,219, Perundurai - 2,24,145, Bhavani - 2,39,302, Anthiyur – 2,17,638, Gobichettipalayam – 2,50,742 and Bhavani Sagar – 2,53,946. There are 2,213 polling stations at 908 locations in the district. As per the final roll, women electors outnumber men electors in all the eight assembly constituencies in the district.

Mr. Kathiravan said that electors can view the roll at the District Election Office, District Revenue Office, Revenue Divisional Offices, Tahsildar offices and also in the polling stations concerned. They can also visit www.elections.tn.gov.in or dial the toll free number 1950 to verify their details in the electoral roll. He said that electors whose names did not figure in the roll, or want to do inclusion, deletion, correction and make changes in the address can submit the required form at the places mentioned. They can also visit the website, he added.

M. Dhinesh, P.A. to the Collector (General), Revenue Divisional Officers P. Murugesan (Erode) and C. Jeyaraman (Gobichettipalayam), Tahsildar (Election) Sivagami and other officials were present.