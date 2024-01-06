192 dropouts rejoin schools in Coimbatore

January 06, 2024 05:42 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore City Police, on Saturday, organised a re-admission programme for 192 students, who had discontinued their studies between June and December 2023.

Led by Inspector Jyothi, ‘Operation Reboot’ includes a team of sub-inspectors from various parts of the city, in collaboration with the ‘Police Akka’ project initiated by City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan in 2022..

The team visited 326 children who dropped out of schools and provided them with the necessary counselling. As a result, 192 have rejoined schools in time to prepare for the board exams in April 2024.

During the counseling sessions, the team engaged with both children and parents, addressing the challenges hindering school attendance on a case-by-case basis. “Several children were compelled to work due to financial setbacks in their families, while others failed to see the benefits of schooling. In such instances, we counselled families, encouraging them to send their children back to school,” Mr. Balakrishnan said.

The department has also provided children with school bags, books, stationery items, uniform, shoes and other essentials required for the year. “We want to ensure that the absence of basic facilities will not be used as an excuse to skip school,” said Kasthuri, SI.

However, out of the identified dropouts, 134 are yet to resume schooling, as they have either migrated outside Coimbatore district or have taken permission for long-leave of absence citing health issues. “It will take time to locate the families that have migrated to ensure that the children are sent to schools there,” an inspector said.

However, the children who re-enrolled in schools towards the end of the academic year, now have the daunting task of catching up for the final exams. Resuming their studies after a prolonged absence poses a significant challenge.

To tackle this issue, schools have received instructions to provide extra remedial coaching during both morning and evening hours.

Chief Education Officer of the Coimbatore Corporation K.K. Murugesan stated, “Teachers will be accessible throughout the day to assist students in catching up with the syllabus and gaining ample practice.”

