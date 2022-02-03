1,918 nominations filed in Salem

On the second last day of filing nominations to urban local bodies elections, 1,918 nominations were received n Salem on Thursday.

In Salem Corporation, 333 nominations were received to contest elections to the 60 wards in the Corporation. Candidates of major parties AIADMK, DMK, PMK, BJP and DMDK filed their papers with respective officers here.

As many as 397 nominations were received for the six municipalities in the district. Highest number of nominations were received in Mettur Municipality, 96 nominations. As many as 1,188 nominations were received in 31 town panchayats.

Erode

A total of 1,086 nominations were filed by candidates in Erode district on Thursday.

About a hundred nominations were filed for the post of Corporation councillors, 164 nominations for municipal councillors and 822 nominations for the post of town panchayat ward members. So far, 1,533 nominations were received for the urban local bodies elections in the district.