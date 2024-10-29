GIFT a SubscriptionGift
191 new recruits receive appointment letters at Rozgar Mela in Coimbatore

Published - October 29, 2024 05:41 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary distributing job offer letter to a new recruit at the Rozgar Mela held at Sri Krishna Institutions in Coimbatore on October 29, 2024.

Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary distributing job offer letter to a new recruit at the Rozgar Mela held at Sri Krishna Institutions in Coimbatore on October 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Union Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary participated in the 10th edition of Rozgar Mela (employment fair) at Sri Krishna Institutions in Coimbatore on October 29, 2024, and distributed appointment letters to 191 candidates joining Central government departments such as the Department of Post, Southern Railways and Central Industrial Security Force.

The Rozgar Mela, organised in 40 locations across India, witnessed the distribution of more than 51,000 job offer letters to newly appointed youth in government departments and organisations by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing.

Mr. Chaudhary gave the appointment letters to candidates in the presence of Saravanan, Postmaster General, TN - West; Vanathi Srinivasan, MLA - Coimbatore South, S. Malarvizhi, Chairperson, Sri Krishna Institutions; S.K. Vimalanathan, Chief Commissioner (Preventive) of the Tiruchirappalli Customs (Preventive) Zone, and a few other guests.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Chaudhary said that the government under Mr. Modi was giving utmost priority to job creation, entrepreneurship and supported it with Mudra Yojana scheme, Skills India Mission 2.0, and encouraged startups through Startup India Scheme.

“It is the vision of the Prime Minister to see a developed India in 2047 - the 100th year of the country’s independence. India, today, is full of youth and energy. The youth of this nation should fulfil their duties to their motherland, as that will make India attain Viksit Bharat status by 2047,” the Minister said.

