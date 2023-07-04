19,000 people benefit from urban health and wellness centres in Salem, says Collector

July 04, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - Salem

A total of 19,000 people benefited from the 28 urban health and wellness centres in the district within a month of their inauguration, said District Collector S. Karmegam.

The centres built at ₹7 crore were inaugurated by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin through video conferencing on June 6 this year. Each centre has a doctor, nurse, health inspector, and one cleanliness worker. The centre will provide treatment for people residing in its jurisdiction from 8 a.m. to noon and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. These centres offer 12 services, including antenatal care, infant immunisation, and treatment for minor ailments such as fever, cold, and cough.

Health officials said these centres were functioning as sub-health centres to the urban primary health centres and offering essential primary health services to people without any expenses, reducing the number of people travelling to district hospitals and the government medical college hospitals for primary health services. These centres helped people residing in urban slums get quality treatment, the officials added.

Mr. Karmegam said of the 25 urban health and wellness centres opened in Salem city, a total of 17,680 people got treatment in the past one month. Likewise, from the centres in Attur, Edappadi, and Mettur municipalities, a total of 1,320 people got treatment within a month of the centres opening. In total, 19,000 people got treatment in these 28 centres in the district. The aim of these centres was to provide strong health infrastructure and meet the basic medical needs of people, the Collector said and asked the public to make use of the centres to get quality treatment.

