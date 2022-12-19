190 villages declared ‘ganja-free’ in Erode district 

December 19, 2022 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - ERODE

The district police initiative to curb the drug menace has started to yield results as 190 villages in the district were declared ‘ganja-free’.

Superintendent of Police V. Sasi Mohan said that various steps were taken to ensure that the drug menace is completely controlled in the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from initiating action against drug peddlers, steps were taken to prevent the functioning of drug networks. There are 1,562 villages in the district and 250 villages were selected for implementing the phase one programme to ensure villages are free from ganja. he said.

Mr. Mohan said Pudumai Colony in Surampatti police station reported more ganja sales till last year.

“The cooperation of the people was sought for curbing the menace and the police succeeded”, he said and added that sale of ganja in the area was completely stopped now.

“A meeting was held in the colony recently and the police thanked the people for their help”, the SP said and added that all the villages will be covered in a phased manner.