  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Messi vs Maradona: A statistical comparison of their careers with Argentina

190 villages declared ‘ganja-free’ in Erode district 

December 19, 2022 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The district police initiative to curb the drug menace has started to yield results as 190 villages in the district were declared ‘ganja-free’.

Superintendent of Police V. Sasi Mohan said that various steps were taken to ensure that the drug menace is completely controlled in the district.

Apart from initiating action against drug peddlers, steps were taken to prevent the functioning of drug networks. There are 1,562 villages in the district and 250 villages were selected for implementing the phase one programme to ensure villages are free from ganja. he said.

Mr. Mohan said Pudumai Colony in Surampatti police station reported more ganja sales till last year.

“The cooperation of the people was sought for curbing the menace and the police succeeded”, he said and added that sale of ganja in the area was completely stopped now.

“A meeting was held in the colony recently and the police thanked the people for their help”, the SP said and added that all the villages will be covered in a phased manner.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.