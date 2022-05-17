Coimbatore

19-year-old held under POCSO Act in Krishnagiri

A 19-year-old boy was arrested under POCSO Act for sexually harassing a 12-year-old boy in Uthangarai here. The accused, a polytechnic student, was arrested following a complaint from the parents of the minor boy. The Singarapettai police registered a case, but the accused was allegedly at large. However, on Tuesday, the police secured the boy and remanded him in judicial custody.


