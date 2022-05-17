19-year-old held under POCSO Act in Krishnagiri
A 19-year-old boy was arrested under POCSO Act for sexually harassing a 12-year-old boy in Uthangarai here. The accused, a polytechnic student, was arrested following a complaint from the parents of the minor boy. The Singarapettai police registered a case, but the accused was allegedly at large. However, on Tuesday, the police secured the boy and remanded him in judicial custody.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.