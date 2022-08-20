19 sovereigns of gold jewellery stolen near Annur in Coimbatore

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
August 20, 2022 18:14 IST

Unidentified persons burgled a house at Ponnegoundanpudur near Annur and decamped with 19 sovereigns of gold jewellery on Thursday.

N. Mamani (32), a mobile shop owner, was away from home on Thursday. His neighbours alerted him on Friday morning that the front door of his house was broken. When he returned, he found 19 sovereigns of gold jewellery missing. Based on his complaint, the Annur police registered a case.

In a separate incident, two persons snatched an 8.25-sovereign gold chain from a 38-year-old woman near Mahalingapuram in Pollachi on Thursday. A case was registered at Mahalingapuram police station based on a complaint from R. Lavanya of Anna avenue on Palladam Road.

