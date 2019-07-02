Coimbatore

19 projects to be implemented through Kudimaramathu scheme in Namakkal

These are to be implemented at a cost of ₹6.38 crore

District Collector M. Asia Mariam on Tuesday inspected various works under way along the Rajavaikal canal under the Kudimaramathu scheme here.

Farmers’ contribution

As many as 19 projects are being implemented under the scheme in Namakkal with the contribution of farmers associations at respective places.

A release from the district administration said that the projects are being implemented at a cost of ₹ 6.38 crore with 10% contribution of farmers’ association from areas irrigated by different schemes here.

Renovation work

Under the scheme, the shutters on Rajavaikal canal in Ayyampalayam here are being repaired at a cost of ₹49 lakh, renovation works are also being carried at a cost of ₹ 45 lakh in Kunnathur, a release said.

Mettur dam

According to officials, under the scheme, 14 works would be carried out in Sarpanga division at a cost of ₹ 5.17 crore and five works would be carried out in Mettur dam division at a cost of ₹1.21 crore.

