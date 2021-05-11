19 private hospitals in Coimbatore to offer COVID-19 treatment under CMCHIS

Coimbatore

11 May 2021 22:44 IST

A total of 19 private hospitals in Coimbatore district were approved to offer treatment for COVID-19 under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS), the district administration said on Tuesday.

The private hospitals to offer COVID-19 treatment under the insurance scheme include Abinand Hospital, Sathya Medical Centre, NG Hospital, CSR Nursing Home, Kongunadu Hospital, Kalpana Medical Centre, Sree Abirami Hospital, KG Hospital, Hindustan Hospital, Karpagam Hospital, One Care Hospital, GKNM Hospital, Gem Hospital, Sri Ramakrishna Hospital, Royal Care Hospital, Sri Lakshmi Hospital, NM Hospital and Kovai Medical Center and Hospital.

The district administration said that people who are affected by COVID-19 can directly seek treatment at these hospitals without the recommendation from a government hospital. The expense of the treatment will be borne under the CMCHIS scheme.

According to the district administration, COVID-19 treatment at private hospitals under the insurance package will be offered in two packages. For the treatment of a non-critical patient, ₹ 5,000 will be given directly to the hospital through the insurance company per day.

For the treatment of patients in critical condition, ₹ 15,000 will be given to the hospital through the insurance company per day, said a release.

It said that additional costs involved for the treatment will be collected by the hospitals from the insurance company.

For more details about the scheme, people can dial the toll free number 1800 425 3993 or visit the website www.cmchistn.com.