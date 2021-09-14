19 new polling stations proposed for Tiruppur

Works for rationalisation being carried out in all 8 Assembly constituencies

A total of 19 new polling stations have been proposed for Tiruppur district as per the draft electoral roll released here on Monday.

According to a press release, District Collector S. Vineeth released the draft electoral roll in the presence of representatives from various political parties at the Collectorate.

Works for rationalisation of polling stations are being carried out in all the eight Assembly constituencies in the district as part of the Special Summary Revision 2022 by the Election Commission of India, under which polling stations covering more than 1,500 voters will be divided into smaller polling stations.

As per this, 19 new polling stations have been proposed for the district, which would take the total number of polling stations in the district from 2,493 to 2,512.

Tiruppur North Assembly constituency has the maximum number of proposed new polling stations (11 out of 19), followed by Palladam with three and Tiruppur South with two polling stations.

Kangeyam, Avinashi (Reserved) and Udumalpet constituencies will have one new polling station each, while no new polling stations were proposed for Dharapuram (Reserved) and Madathukulam Assembly constituencies.

Objections and other grievances regarding the draft electoral roll shall be communicated to the concerned Electoral Registration Officers and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers on or before September 20, the release said.