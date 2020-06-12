19 migrant workers sent to Jharkhand from Tiruppur

The Tiruppur City Police and the district administration on Wednesday rescued and sent home 19 women migrant workers, who were allegedly not allowed to leave for their hometowns by the garment company in Thirumuruganpoondi.

Police sources said that the workers from Jharkhand had expressed their wish to return to their hometowns at the earliest.

However, the garment company in which they were employed allegedly did not allow them and asked them to wait for Shramik special train from Tiruppur Junction to Jharkhand.

Following this, one of the workers contacted an official in Jharkhand, who in turn inquired about the situation with the district administration.

On Wednesday, Pudupalayam Village Administrative Officer Senthilkumar filed a complaint with the Thirumuruganpoondi police, following which the police visited the company and rescued the women. All of them were above 18 years of age, according to the police sources.

The district administration arranged a private bus for them to and the migrant workers left from Tiruppur on Wednesday night.

HR manager booked

Thirumuruganpoondi police booked the garment company’s Human Resources Manager under Section 342 (Punishment for wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code and further investigations are on.