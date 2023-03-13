HamberMenu
19 ex-servicemen cadets appointed as CRPF sub-inspectors

March 13, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
A cadet getting his rank stars from Inspector General Ajay Bharatan during the attestation-cum-oath taking ceremony held at the Central Training College of the Central Reserve Police Force in Coimbatore district on Monday.

A cadet getting his rank stars from Inspector General Ajay Bharatan during the attestation-cum-oath taking ceremony held at the Central Training College of the Central Reserve Police Force in Coimbatore district on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A total of 19 ex-servicemen, who underwent an eight-week training in the Central Training College (CTC) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), were appointed as sub-inspectors.

Ajay Bharatan, Inspector General and Principal of the CTC, was the chief guest of the attestation-cum-oath taking ceremony held at the CRPF’s training institute at Thoppampatti near Coimbatore on Monday. Rajesh Kumar, Commandant-cum-Chief Training Officer, administered the oath to the 19 cadets who completed the training.

According to the CRPF, the 19 ex-servicemen cadets (11 from the Army, five from the Air Force and three from the Navy) underwent an eight-week orientation-cum-training programme from January 2 to March 10 under the supervision of Deputy Commandant (Training) Rajesh Dogra and Assistant Commandant (Course Director) Kishore Kumar.

After the passing out, the 19 officers would be deployed in the operational areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Chhattisgarh and Northeast, said a release from CRPF.

