19 cases in Erode district

18 February 2021 23:33 IST

Erode district reported 19 new cases on Thursday, taking the tally to 14,675. While 19 persons were discharged, 129 persons continue to be under treatment.

Eight COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Salem on Thursday. According to officials, four cases were indigenous and four were reported in Namakkal and Erode.

In Namakkal, five cases were reported. As per the bulletin, all cases were indigenous.

