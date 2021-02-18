Coimbatore

19 cases in Erode district

Erode district reported 19 new cases on Thursday, taking the tally to 14,675. While 19 persons were discharged, 129 persons continue to be under treatment.

Eight COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Salem on Thursday. According to officials, four cases were indigenous and four were reported in Namakkal and Erode.

In Namakkal, five cases were reported. As per the bulletin, all cases were indigenous.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 18, 2021 11:33:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/19-cases-in-erode-district/article33874502.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY