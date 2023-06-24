19 brick chambers, country kilns sealed at Perur in Coimbatore

June 24, 2023 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - COIMBATORE

A total of 19 brick chambers and country kilns were sealed in Perur taluk of Coimbatore district on Thursday.

The action was initiated as a follow up to an order issued by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) in December 2022. The TNPCB had ordered the closure and disconnection of power supply to 100 brick chambers and country kilns located in different parts of the district for want of various permits.

It had ordered the closure of 12 brick chambers and 30 country kilns within the jurisdiction of Coimbatore South District Environmental Engineer (DEE) and 12 brick chambers and 46 country kilns within the jurisdiction of Coimbatore North DEE. Lack of No Objection Certificate from the Hill Area Conservation Authority, close proximity to human habitation (0.8 km) and proximity of less than one km distance from another brick chamber in the locality were among other violations, which were found during inspections carried out by the TNPCB based on an order issued by the Madras High Court on a writ petition (WP 27356/2019).

Power connection to these brick chambers and country kilns was snapped by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (Tangedco) based on the December 2022 order from the TNPCB. However, they continued to operate in violation of the order. The issue was brought to the attention of the High Court, which in turn directed the Coimbatore District Collector to seal such units, said a TNPCB official.

On Thursday, 19 brick manufacturing units were sealed in Perur taluk by a team of officials from the TNPCB, Departments of Revenue and Police. The official added that more such units in Madukkarai taluk would face similar action soon.